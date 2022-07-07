Talladega employees could be asked to sign non-disclosure agreement that threatens 180 days in jail

Sometime before the end of this month, the Talladega City Council will be asked to pass an ordinance that, as written, would prevent any city employee from discussing anything related to their job with almost anyone.
The ordinance itself states, “All employees of the city of Talladega shall sign a non-disclosure agreement for the purpose of preventing the unauthorized disclosure of any information obtained or learned by an employee in the course of the employee’s duties as an employee of the city of Talladega. A refusal by any employee to sign a non-disclosure agreement may be considered conduct detrimental to good order and discipline and may result in termination at the discretion of the appointing authority,” in this case the city manager. “An employee shall hold and maintain any information obtained or learned by them in the course of performing his/her duties as an employee of the city of Talladega in strictest confidence for the sole and exclusive benefit of the city of Talladega. An employee shall not, during his/her time or employment or after separation…use for the employee’s own benefit, publish, copy or otherwise disclose to other persons or permit the use by other persons for their own benefit or to the detriment of the city of Talladega any information obtained or learned by them in the course of performing his/her duties as an employee. … Any disclosure, misuse, copying or transmitting of any material, data or information, whether intentional or unintentional in violation of this policy will subject the employee to disciplinary action, prosecution and/or monetary damages provided by law.”
The ordinance goes on to state that “any person who shall be convicted of violating any provision of this ordinance shall, upon conviction, be punished by a fine of not less than $1 and no more than $500, or imprisonment (in the Talladega County Metro Jail) for not less than 180 days, or both, at the discretion of the court trying the case.”
The ordinance does not state what the maximum time in jail could be, only that the minimum sentence is six months.
In comparison, the minimum jail term for a third conviction for driving under the influence in Alabama is 60 days. The minimum penalty for committing a domestic violence offense in violation of a protection from abuse order is 30 days.
The proposed ordinance does include a handful of exceptions. A citizen may still request access to public documents under the Open Records Act, and employees may respond to any “inquiry made by the mayor or any city council member pursuant to the limited authority provided by” state law. The orders would also not apply to any investigation by law enforcement or to any discovery proceedings in a civil or criminal proceeding.”
The ordinance will be one of three that will be taken up by the Talladega Civil Service Board during a called meeting Monday at 3:30 p.m. The board is required by law to review any ordinance or policy change that impacts the city’s employees, but has no authority to block legislation. Based on comments made by City Manager Seddrick Hill when he presented the board’s attorney with copies of the ordinances during a called meeting last week, Hill hopes to present the ordinance to the council for approval during their meeting July 18.
Since it is an ordinance, the council would have to vote unanimously to consider the ordinance before voting on it. If one or more council members vote no on immediate consideration, it would come up again during the first meeting in August.
“There has been a problem with private information getting to the public, and even to members of the council,” Hill said during the Civil Service Board meeting last week. “I think these are pretty standard for most businesses nowadays.”
He did not specify the nature of the private information being disclosed or who it might be about.
Issues with ordinance
According to Alabama Press Association General Counsel Dennis Bailey, there are some serious problems with the ordinance as proposed.
Bailey cited a federal court ruling from 1983 that said, in part, “Unclassified materials or information obtained from public sources may not be censored, contractually or otherwise, by the government, inasmuch as the government has no legitimate interest in censoring unclassified materials …”
“What you have here,” Bailey said, “is the government making a law restricting free speech,” which is a clear violation of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“Yes, private companies do sometimes have non-disclosure agreements. But those companies are not governments. They are not subject to the First Amendment.”
There are other problems with the proposal as well.
“It is trying to put a gag on employees disseminating any public record unless someone specifically asks for it," Bailey said. "That is going way overboard. You are gagging public employees from discussing non-confidential information.”
He added, “If someone is worried about someone spreading false information, there are already laws and policies in place to address that.”
The specific case that Bailey quoted from above dealt with a former CIA operative who wrote an article regarding American disinformation strategies in various foreign countries and submitted it for review, as per his NDA. The CIA removed portions of that article that it deemed “secret.”
The court, and the appeals court, ultimately ruled in favor of the agency, since the edited article was still published and the deleted information might have posed a legitimate threat to government interests.