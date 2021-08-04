Talladega, Ellis football teams join together to help distribute food for United Way

TALLADEGA — Members of the Talladega High School and Ellis Junior High football teams came out Wednesday morning to help volunteers with the United Way of North Talladega County distribute more than 800 boxes of food at Trinity United Methodist Church on East Street.
United Way Executive Director Valerie Burrage said that there were roughly 400 boxes each of produce and dry goods, which were gone in fewer than two hours.
“We had our normal group of volunteers from partner organizations, churches and our board members," she said. "We contacted the coaches at the high school, and they were here today too. They made a big difference today.”
The food was provided by the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. Eli Ponder-Twardy was present and was impressed with what he saw.
As one of the coaches put it Wednesday morning, “Today, we are all one team.”