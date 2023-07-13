Talladega elective offices have their candidates

The lines have been drawn in Talladega’s political sand for the office of mayor, school board seats and City Council seats. Two of those seats, both on the school board, will be uncontested, with incumbents Jake Montgomery and Chuck Roberts both returning for third terms.
Two other races will be wide open: Mayor Timothy Ragland and District 1 City Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson will not be seeking reelection this summer.
The candidates for mayor will be Constable Vann Caldwell, former Mayor Jerry Cooper, Michael R. Martin and Talladega College SGA President Ashton Hall.
Former City Councilman Donnie Miller qualified to run for mayor, but then left the race shortly afterward, citing personal issues. Miller said he intentionally did not file a required financial disclosure document to make sure his name does not appear on the ballot.
The candidates to succeed Patterson will be Steve Dickerson, Erica P. Graham and George Adams. Because of redistricting done in the wake of the 2020 Census, Adams actually lives in Ward 2, and would have been willing to run in that ward as well, according to City Clerk JoAnna Medlen.
However, Medlen said that she had been advised by the Alabama League of Municipalities and by the city attorney that, because Adams qualified in Ward 1, he will appear on the ballot in Ward 1.
In the remaining council races, incumbent Ward 2 representative Vickey Hall is facing a challenge from Tonta (Tony) Draper, while Ward 3 incumbent Betty Spratlin will face off against Terry McKee.
Incumbent Joe Power in Ward 4 will be up against Hugh Sims. In Ward 5, incumbent Trae Williams is being challenged by former FCI Warden Martha Jordan and former Talladega High School Principal Dr. Darius Williams.
On the school board, incumbent Ward 1 representative Sandra Beavers will be running against Dixie Bonner and Duane Player, and incumbent in Ward 2 Allison Edwards will face Kelly Adams. Montgomery and Roberts are the incumbents in wards 3 and 4, respectively.
Incumbent Ward 5 board member James Braswell is being challenged by attorney Megan Carpenter.
The deadline date to qualify at City Hall was June 27.
Then there’s paperwork
All qualifying candidates are required to file financial disclosure paperwork when they qualify, then must file a document naming their primary campaign finance committee within three days of qualifying. After a campaign takes in or spends $1,000 or more, it’s also required to file a weekly finance report.
All of the qualifying candidates (except Donnie Miller) filed the necessary financial disclosure documents through the city clerk’s office, but several candidates missed the deadline for the finance committee paperwork, which has to be filed in the Talladega County Probate Office. Candidates who missed the deadline include Cooper, Draper, McKee and Darius Williams.
All of the candidates who did file the form named themselves as the sole member of their principal campaign finance committees.
However, according to Jeff Elrod, head of the elections division of the Alabama State Department, the law does not include any consequences for candidates who miss the filing deadline.
Elrod explained that a candidate who fails to file a statement of economic interest can be left off the ballot, and qualified candidates who are required to file weekly and monthly disclosures can be fined for failing to do so. But even though the law states that that a candidate must file a the campaign committee paperwork within five days of qualifying, there are no penalties included in the law.
As for the monthly and weekly reports, he added, the system relies on self-reporting, generally through the finance committee head.
“Those reports are only required if the candidate crosses that $1,000 threshold, so you could have an incumbent, for instance, that is reusing a lot of their old signs and not having to spend any money. But if you see a lot of new signs or materials out there, those aren’t free. And we do get complaints, like candidate John Doe is spending a bunch of money but we don’t have any reports. But it’s especially difficult if they don’t have a campaign committee, since we don’t have any other way to get in touch with them.”
To make things slightly more complicated, the state legislature passed a law mandating that the campaign finance committee forms and other documents that municipal candidates file with the probate office now to be filed electronically with the Secretary of State.
“The new law went into effect Aug. 1, but since the election process was already underway in Talladega, the change will not go into effect there until the next election cycle.”
Voting will take place Tuesday, Aug. 22, with the polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If one candidate in particular race fails to win a majority of the votes cast, a run-off election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19.