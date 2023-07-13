 Skip to main content
Talladega elective offices have their candidates

City Council, school board, mayor to be chosen Aug. 22

The lines have been drawn in Talladega’s political sand for the office of mayor, school board seats and City Council seats. Two of those seats, both on the school board, will be uncontested, with incumbents Jake Montgomery and Chuck Roberts both returning for third terms.

Two other races will be wide open: Mayor Timothy Ragland and District 1 City Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson will not be seeking reelection this summer.

