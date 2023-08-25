Talladega election results to be made official in Tuesday canvass

The next mayor of Talladega will be determined by a runoff election next month, but the races for City Council and city school board were all settled Tuesday night. And there will be some changes on the way, with two new faces, Stevlen Dickerson and Hugh Sims on the council and one, Megan Carpenter, on the school board.
The current city council will hold a called meeting Tuesday at noon to canvass and certify the election results. In addition to calling for the runoff between Hall and Cooper, the council will also take any provisional ballots and determine which, if any, of them can be counted toward the official totals.
The number of provisional ballots will not be made public until the meeting on Tuesday, but given the extremely low number of ballots cast and the lopsided margin of most of the races, it seems unlikely that they will have any impact on the final tallies.
The runoff between Hall and Cooper will be Sept. 19. The new mayor, council and school board members will be sworn in in November.
Incumbent Mayor Tim Ragland was not seeking a second term, and four candidates were vying to replace him. Ashton Hall was the top vote getter at 726, but did not make it over the 50 percent plus one level to win the office outright. He will face former Mayor Jerry Cooper, who pulled 537 votes, in a runoff in September.
Rounding out the mayor’s race were Vann Caldwell, with 151 votes and Michael Martin with 76.
“I’m looking forward to getting back out into the community and getting more people involved,” Hall said Thursday. “I know the turnout Tuesday was really low, so I want to encourage everyone who might not be registered to go out and register and the ones who stayed home to come out and vote. It’s important.”
Cooper said he was also ready to head back out. “I’m planning on knocking doors, putting out more signs and just going around and talking to people. That’s the only way to do it if I want to come back and win. I’ve got some more helping coming, too, and I’m hoping that the weather will break before long so I can go out more on my own.”
As Hall alluded to, turnout was surprisingly low. The mayor’s race, the only one that all citizens had the opportunity to vote in, drew only 1,490 votes, more than a thousand less than the 2,500 votes cast citywide four years ago. Most of the single district races drew fewer than 300 votes.
In addition, at least 20 ballots cast showed “undervotes,” meaning that the voter had not selected a candidate in one of the races on their ballot. There was also one over vote ballot, where the voter marked more than one candidate for the same office.
There were 78 absentee ballots cast, with the largest number being from Ward 1.
The city of Talladega, according to the 2020 census, has an overall population of just under 16,000, with about 11,000 registered voters.
Tuesday’s total of 1,490 represents a historic low. In recent history, the municipal election of 2007 drew 3,578 votes, 2011 drew 2,839 voters, and the 2015 election drew 3,261.
Even the 2011 election, with lower turnout than those surrounding it, drew twice as many voters at Tuesday’s contest.
Perhaps the council race that drew the greatest attention was in Ward 1, where Dr. Horace Patterson, who has held the seat for more than 30 years, did not run for reelection.
Dickerson defeated Erica P. Graham for Patterson’s old seat by 287 votes to 93.
“I want to thank God, the voters and the citizens,” Dickerson said. “And I want my constituents and all the people of this city to know that I will be held accountable, just as I would hold any of them accountable.”
In the school board race in that ward, incumbent Sandra Beavers prevailed in a three-way race without a runoff. Her 219 votes put her over the finish line against challengers Dixie Bonner at 41 and Duane Player at 119.
“I want to thank my family, my devoted husband and my son,” Beavers said. “I want to thank all my friends, and all of Ward 1 for their support,” Beavers said.
In Ward 2, incumbent Vickey Robinson-Hall defeated challenger Tonta Draper by 234 votes to 36.
“I want to thank everyone who came out to support me and thought enough of the job I had done to reelect me to a second term,” Hall said. “I hope I don’t disappoint you.”
In the Ward 2 BoE race, incumbent Allison Edwards won over challenger Kelly Adams by 205 votes to 62. Edwards was elected to the board in 2020 following the death of Mary McGhee, and will now serve her first full term.
“To God be the glory,” she said. “I really do appreciate everyone who voted for me. My heart is so full right now, I just want to thank everyone who came out for me tonight, and I promise I will not let you down. The children will still be at the forefront, and we will continue to move forward.”
School board members Jake Montgomery in Ward 3 and Chuck Roberts in Ward 4 were unopposed.
For City Council Ward 3, Hugh Sims defeated incumbent Joe Power by 223 votes to 64.
“I am tickled to death with the support I got, although I have to say I’m a little disappointed with the turnout,” Sims said. If you don’t vote, don’t complain. But having said that, I am very pleased with the way the election went.”
Incumbent Councilwoman for Ward 4 Betty Spratlin was also reelected, defeated Terry McKee by 213 to 76.
“I want to say thank you to all the people who voted for me. I thank you for all of your confidence, and I will be glad to have the opportunity to see all of my projects being fulfilled, especially Willman Road. I’m told they should be putting the bridge in by the first half of next month.”
In Ward 5, incumbent Trae Williams won a second term without a runoff with 178 votes to Martha Jordan’s 73 and Darius William’s 21.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity for a second term,” Williams said. “It means a lot, and I am hoping with the new council we will see the start of a successful four years. I think Mrs. Hall, Mrs. Spratlin and I have worked well together, and I’m looking forward to working with Mr. Dickerson and Mr. Sims. I know I let some people down last term, but I’m going to try and change that starting early in the new term. And again, I am very thankful for that opportunity.”
In the race for Ward 5 on the school board, challenger Megan Carpenter defeated incumbent James Braswell by 137 votes to 128.
“I’m excited to have this opportunity to serve our students,” she said. “We’re starting to see this system turning around, and now we’re going to take it to the next level. I am so thankful to everyone who supported me and helped get me here.”