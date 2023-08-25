 Skip to main content
Talladega election results to be made official in Tuesday canvass

Mayoral candidates hit the trail for Sept. 19 runoff

 The next mayor of Talladega will be determined by a runoff election next month, but the races for City Council and city school board were all settled Tuesday night. And there will be some changes on the way, with two new faces, Stevlen Dickerson and Hugh Sims on the council and one, Megan Carpenter, on the school board.

The current city council will hold a called meeting Tuesday at noon to canvass and certify the election results. In addition to calling for the runoff between Hall and Cooper, the council will also take any provisional ballots and determine which, if any, of them can be counted toward the official totals.