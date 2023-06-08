 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega election qualifying opens next week

Qualification for this summer’s municipal elections in Talladega opens next week.

City residents will head to the polls in August to vote for mayor, all five council members and all five members of the city of Board of Education. Qualifying opens June 13 and ends two weeks later on June 27. Qualifiers can file their paperwork at the clerk’s office at City Hall during regular business hours, Monday through Friday during the qualification period. 