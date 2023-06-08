Talladega election qualifying opens next week

Qualification for this summer’s municipal elections in Talladega opens next week.
City residents will head to the polls in August to vote for mayor, all five council members and all five members of the city of Board of Education. Qualifying opens June 13 and ends two weeks later on June 27. Qualifiers can file their paperwork at the clerk’s office at City Hall during regular business hours, Monday through Friday during the qualification period.
The city charges a $50 fee for qualifiers, who must also file a statement of economic interest.
To be eligible, the candidate must be at least 18 years old and candidates for council and school board positions must have lived in their wards for at least 90 days. Candidates for mayor must have lived in the city limits for at least 90 days. Candidates must “retain the permanent residency for the entire length of their term if they are elected,” according to an information packet provided the candidates by the city.
Candidates also must be U.S. citizens prior to the election.A ward map is available at city hall and online at www.talladega.com.
The general election is set for Aug. 22, with a runoff in September, if necessary.
The incumbent mayor is Timothy Ragland.
Ward 1 is currently represented by Dr. Horace Patterson on the council and Sandra Beavers on the school board.
Ward 2 seats are currently held by Vicky Robinson-Hall and Alison Edwards, on the council and board, respectively.
In Ward 3, the incumbents are Councilman Joe Power and board member Jake Montgomery.
Ward 4 is represented by Betty Spratlin and Chuck Roberts, on the council and board respectively, and the incumbents in Ward 5 are Trae Williams and James Braswell.