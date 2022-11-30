Talladega Downs gunfire damages apartments

TALLADEGA — Police are investigating a shooting incident Saturday afternoon that damaged at least two apartments at Talladega Downs but did not injure any people.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, at least two witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots at 1:47 p.m. Saturday. Neither saw who was doing the shooting, however.
One of the witnesses reported that there were five young children in the apartment with her at the time of the shooting. Sheet rock was damaged inside her apartment, and at least one bullet was lodged in her bedroom wall after the shooting was over.
The first witness said her immediate concern was making sure that all of the children got down and stayed safe while the shooting was going on, and thus did not see anything.
The second witness, in a neighboring apartment, said she was home alone at the time, but also heard multiple gunshot and reported that one bullet had broken out a window on the second floor of her apartment. She said she did not see anything either.
A similar incident was reported at Talladega Downs a week earlier and is also still under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or leave an anonymous tip at 265-299-0011 or on the city’s web site, www.talladega.com.
You may also call Crime Stoppers 24-hour-tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a Tip ID and password to speak with investigators in case there is a followup question. Crime Stoppers tips are also anonymous.