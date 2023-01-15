 Skip to main content
Talladega donations sought to help Selma families

The Talladega Fire Department is asking for donations to the families in Selma devastated by the tornado that tore through Selma Thursday.

According to Talladega Public Information Officer Mary Sood, “Selma residents are in the rebuilding phase now, and they need your support.”