Talladega donations sought to help Selma families

The Talladega Fire Department is asking for donations to the families in Selma devastated by the tornado that tore through Selma Thursday.
According to Talladega Public Information Officer Mary Sood, “Selma residents are in the rebuilding phase now, and they need your support.”
Those wishing to help are asked to donate “generators, tarps, wood, feminine hygiene products, toiletries, blankets, first aid kits, batteries, chain saws and assistance for displaced people who need housing.”
Donations can be dropped off at Talladega Fire Station 1 on South Street on Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The donated items will be delivered by city personnel.