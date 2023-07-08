Talladega does some early Christmas shopping

The Talladega City Council unanimously approved a $78,500 budget for this year’s Christmas on the Square.
The figure does not include, however, the second of three payments for a tree, or the decorations that the city started paying for last year — the cost of those items totals $64,000, according to data provided to the council members.
Within the budget adopted Thursday night, the main expenditure is $53,500, which includes $13,000 for the ice rink, $6,500 for tents, tables and heaters; $5,000 for Santa’s Work Shop crafts; $4,000 each for Santa and Mrs. Claus and videography; $3,000 for the train and inflatables and $2,500 for portable toilets.
Some $3,000 is set aside for photographs as well as $1,000 each for advertising, golf carts, volunteer shirts and food and drink for the volunteers. The snow globe is budgeted at $3,000, incidentals at $2,500 and signage at $1,600. The iRoamer is budgeted at $500.
The overall figure also includes a $2,500 match from the Shaq Christmas Foundation, “for toys, shipping, logistics, etc.,” according to the council packet.
Main Street Talladega executive director Cathy Roehrig said her organization would be experimenting with various types of lighting around the square and welcomed public input into what type of light looks best where.
Traditionally, the city looks to sponsorships to cover much of the cost of Christmas on the Square, although sponsorship levels for this year have not been released yet.
During the same meeting, the council also voted to approve an increase in the cost of garbage pickup to $21.32 per household per month. The cost of an additional bin will rise to $8.90 per household per month.
Councilman Trae Williams said Thursday that he had researched garbage price hikes recently, and found that even with the increase, Talladega citizens are paying some $3.50 less than the state average. He said this was at least partially because Talladega is less than 30 miles away from the company’s landfill, but added that it was best to extend the contract and now rather than wait and face the possibility of significantly steeper increases.
The council had discussed the increase during their last meeting, but had not taken immediate action.
Also Thursday, the council:
— Welcomed back Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, who had missed the last few meetings due to health issues. Patterson is the longest-serving member of the council, but did not qualify for reelection this year.
— Approved a $600 contribution to various youth programs at the Civilian Marksmanship Park.
— Appointed Richard Alan Herbster the Airport Board.
— Applied for a $400,000 state grant to continue the demolition of dilapidated properties between Stephen J. White Memorial Blvd. Battle Street and the 275 Bypass. The city had been awarded grants for two similar programs in the Knoxville Community.
— Approved a $205,150 contract with InSite Engineering for design services for a new water storage tank.
— Heard City Manager Seddrick Hill announce that new traffic signals would soon be installed on Coosa Street and that the old arrows would be burned off Cedar Street and repainted.
— Heard Hill announce that paving had begun in Brecon, and that after the paving was finished the city had plans for patching and restriping streets.
— Heard Hill announce that work would resume on the East Street Pocket Park next week, and that a master plan for parks and recreation was in the works.
— Heard Hill reassure the council that the city would not go without ambulance service.
— Appropriated $1,000 for Eddie Duncan’s annual Tools for Schools bookback drive, which will take place Aug. 5 in Edythe Sims Park.
— Spent about 20 minutes in executive session to discuss property acquisition. No action was taken after the council returned to regular session.