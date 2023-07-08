 Skip to main content
Talladega does some early Christmas shopping

City Council approves expenditures for ‘Christmas on the Square’

The Talladega City Council unanimously approved a $78,500 budget for this year’s Christmas on the Square.

The figure does not include, however, the second of three payments for a tree, or the decorations that the city started paying for last year — the cost of those items totals $64,000, according to data provided to the council members.