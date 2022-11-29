 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega deputy receives Life Saver Award from sheriff

life saver

Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs and Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore presented Deputy Brian Wheeler with the Life Saver Award Monday evening for the latter’s rescue of Amy Boddie from a burning vehicle last month. Also pictured are Talladega County Commissioners Phillip Morris, Mally Limbaugh, Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham and commissioners Tony Haynes and Darrell Ingram.

 Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — It was significant to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore in more than one respect when he presented the Life Saver Award to Deputy Brian Wheeler during Monday night’s Talladega County Commission. Kilgore could relate to the situation personally.

“Many, many years ago,” the sheriff said, “when I was working as a Talladega police officer, I received this award for helping to save a small child. As many years ago as that was, It is still one of the most cherished moments in my law enforcement career.”