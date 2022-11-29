Talladega deputy receives Life Saver Award from sheriff

TALLADEGA — It was significant to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore in more than one respect when he presented the Life Saver Award to Deputy Brian Wheeler during Monday night’s Talladega County Commission. Kilgore could relate to the situation personally.
“Many, many years ago,” the sheriff said, “when I was working as a Talladega police officer, I received this award for helping to save a small child. As many years ago as that was, It is still one of the most cherished moments in my law enforcement career.”
Wheeler’s narrative centered on a traffic accident last month. Around 6:30 p.m Oct. 23, he responded to a collision on U.S. 280 near Fort Williams in Sylacauga. When he arrived on the scene, one of the two vehicles involved had caught fire and a woman was trapped inside. A man was trying to get her out, but having no success.
With no apparent concern for his own safety, Wheeler approached the burning car, smashed a window with a tool designed for that purpose and pulled the trapped woman out of the vehicle. Neither of them sustained any serious injury.
Amy M. Boddie, the woman Wheeler rescued, was present for the award presentation Monday. “He’s my superman,” she said. “And he didn’t get a scratch on him.”
“He saved the life of a human being and fellow citizen of Talladega County,” Kilgore said. “He exemplifies what it means to be a public servant.”
Commission chairman Kelvin Cunningham commended Wheeler and all of the deputies in the office.
“It’s a hard job,” Cunningham said. “You routinely have to risk your own life.”
Commissioner Mally Limbaugh agreed. “He is a hero,” he said. “An absolute hero … He is a great representative of our county and sheriff’s office. You are part of a great family…”
Wheeler himself accepted the award and thanked God during the meeting.
Also Monday, the commission:
• Heard a presentation regarding a conservation practices grant project that will be presented Friday at the Brecon Recreation Center in Talladega.
• Heard county engineer Shannon Robbins and Kilgore discuss ongoing problems with recruiting new employees.
• Saw Robbins open bids for full depth reclamation, hot mix asphalt and microsurface paving materials; the bids were tabled for further review, but Robbins said at first glance that they appeared to be more than triple the bids from last year.
• Approved training requests from the sheriff’s office, and voted that, going forward, the sheriff would have the authority to approve training required for insurance purposes without going before the commission in the future.
• Announced their next meeting for Monday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m., preceded by a work session.
• Announced Christmas activities at various municipalities around the county, including:
— Munford on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m.
— Lincoln parade and tree lighting Dec. 1 at 6 p.m.
— Oak Grove Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
— Talladega, tree lighting and parade Monday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. Christmas on the Square in Dec. 9 through 11.
— Sylacauga’s Christmas Parade Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.
— Childersburg’s Christmas parade Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. Childersburg’s tree lighting ceremony was Monday night.