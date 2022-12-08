 Skip to main content
Talladega deputies seek man in connection with shooting

Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies and Central Alabama Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this year.

Travis Lamont Swain

Travis Lamont Swain is described as a 37-year-old black male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds. Swain has an active warrant for his arrest on a charge of second degree assault.