Talladega deputies seek man in connection with shooting

Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies and Central Alabama Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this year.
Travis Lamont Swain is described as a 37-year-old black male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds. Swain has an active warrant for his arrest on a charge of second degree assault.
According to Captain Mike Jones of the sheriff’s office, Swain is a suspect in the shooting of a 35-year-old Alpine man on the 11000 block of Renfroe Road April 19. Deputies responding to the shots fired call found the victim lying on the ground. He was eventually taken to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital via Life Flight, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Swain, please immediately call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.
You may also leave an anonymous tip with the sheriff’s office through their web site or mobile app.