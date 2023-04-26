 Skip to main content
Talladega CSB reverses suspension of magistrate

The Talladega Civil Service Board voted 4-0 to reverse the suspension of Municipal Court Magistrate Scott King on Friday evening following a hearing that lasted the entire day.

City Manager Seddrick Hill had suspended King for 15 days without pay following a disagreement between the two stemming from King’s refusing to issue a warrant in a misdemeanor domestic violence case, and regarding the role of the judiciary branch in city government generally. 