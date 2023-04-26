Talladega CSB reverses suspension of magistrate

The Talladega Civil Service Board voted 4-0 to reverse the suspension of Municipal Court Magistrate Scott King on Friday evening following a hearing that lasted the entire day.
City Manager Seddrick Hill had suspended King for 15 days without pay following a disagreement between the two stemming from King’s refusing to issue a warrant in a misdemeanor domestic violence case, and regarding the role of the judiciary branch in city government generally.
Friday, the board ruled unanimously in King’s favor, ordering the city to remove any record of the suspension from his personnel file and that King be paid for the time he was out on suspension. Board member Will Twyman was not present for the hearing.
The city has the right to appeal the board’s decision to Talladega County Circuit Court, but it was not clear Monday afternoon if it intended to do this.
The board spent about half an hour deliberating in executive session before ruling in King’s favor.
Following the city’s written personnel procedure, King initially appealed his suspension to his department head, Chief Clerk David Sparks. Sparks also reversed the suspension, which Hill then ordered reinstated. The rules and regulations actually do not provide an appeal to the manager if the department head overturns a supervisor’s decision, but both sides agreed that they wanted the board to settle the matter.
Friday’s hearing began with a fundamental disagreement as to what the hearing was actually about. The city’s first witness was the victim in the domestic violence case that began the chain of events; King’s attorney, Steve Adcock, objected, saying that issue was the separation of powers in city government, and Hill overstepping his authority as the city’s chief executive by inserting himself into the workings of the court office.
The board overruled the objection.
The victim, a Talladega College student from Louisiana, testified that she had been dating a Talladega man (who was not a student) for a few months. On March 11, the two went to a party and then went back to his house, where they got into an argument and the victim called police. The suspect had fled by the time officers arrived, but the victim did give a statement, and one of the responding officers photographed the injuries to her face and neck. The alleged assault took place early on a Sunday morning, according to the victim. The following day, Monday, she applied for, and got, a protection from abuse order from Talladega County District Court, then went to the municipal court to swear out a warrant.
According to King’s testimony later in the day, everyone in the court office was busy preparing for city court Tuesday afternoon, and the victim was asked to come back on Wednesday. When she returned on Wednesday, King entered her information and found that she had an outstanding warrant herself for shoplifting at Walmart. King sent her downstairs to the police department to turn herself in, then told her to come back upstairs to finish the warrant process.
When she returned, King said he noted several inconsistencies between the narrative in the police report and the events she described to him that day and did not issue the warrant. The victim said she was told to schedule another appointment with the magistrate’s office, which she did, for a month later. She never came to that appointment, however.
The fact that no warrant was ever issued in the case was brought to the attention of Police Chief Diane Thomas by one of the investigators in the police department. Thomas in turn brought the issue to Hill’s attention.
Before that, Thomas said she looked up the suspect, who had three other domestic violence complaints from two other women against him as well.
Thomas, King and Hill met concerning this particular warrant, according to Thomas. She testified that King had referred to the victim as a transient student from out of state who could not be guaranteed to show up for trial (a statement King denied and which, according to taped evidence, was actually made by Sparks in a different meeting) and that he did not believe the story she had told.
This was followed by a second meeting that also involved Sparks, Municipal Court Judge Mark Nelson and the city’s human resources director. It was at this meeting that Hill decided to suspend King, according to the testimony and evidence presented Friday. Adcock questioned Thomas on her knowledge the legal separation of powers, the branches of government and the state code and constitution, at one point prompting the chief to respond “school me” when asked if she was familiar with Article III of the Alabama Constitution of 1901.
“I’m not a magistrate,” Thomas said. “I know my role. I’m assuming he knows his.” She said she got involved in the case only out of concern for the well-being of the citizens of Talladega.
The key testimony was from Hill himself, who seemed unable to settle on a definitive reason for the suspension under cross examination from Adcock. Hill variously referred to insubordination, unsatisfactory job performance or specifically not issuing the warrant or refusing to allow his “personal feelings,” as Hill put it, to dictate whether or not a warrant should be issued.
Hill said he never ordered to King to issue the warrant, but said he was disciplining King because “he said personally he did not believe her, because she had been involved in theft, etc. I told him he needed to remain impartial and not go off personal opinion. I told him he needed to put aside his personal opinions, and he said no.”
Adcock also questioned Hill extensively about the state laws that prevent interference by one branch of government into the other, including the executive into the judicial. Hill also told him that he did not consult the city attorney before making the decision to suspend a magistrate.
In spite of Hill saying that King was not disciplined for failure to issue the warrant, the written statement to the CSB stated that the suspension was for “unsatisfactory performance of job related duties, particularly the refusal to issue a warrant of arrest.”
Adcock repeatedly accused Hill of trying to substitute his own “feelings” for those of a sworn magistrate. Hill read repeatedly from notes saying that he had advised King not to act on his own feelings in response several times, and quoted his own job description even more frequently.
Hill said during one of the meetings that he was ordering King “to do his job,” and that this alleged refusal was the real reason for the suspension.
Nelson was the other major witness Adcock called. Nelson, as the municipal court judge, said he was unfamiliar with the specific case brought by the college victim, and said he did not want to know anything about it, since he would not be able to hear the case if it came to that.
Nelson is appointed by the council and is not a civil service employee, but he is responsible for overseeing the work and the employees of the court office. He testified to the required separation of powers between the various branches of government and to the chilling effect that is likely when an executive instructs a member of the judicial branch in the handling of a case. Magistrates are trained by the state and undergo extensive vetting before being sworn.
“It’s not about the warrant, it’s about the integrity and independence of the court,” he said.
He emphasized that the job of a magistrate was to remain neutral and detached from the cases he heard. This neutrality and detachment is threatened if a magistrate can be disciplined for exercising his discretion, as he is called on to do. It is the magistrate’s job to determine probable cause for an arrest warrant, no one else’s.
Nelson added that discipline of magistrates in his court is his responsibility, up to a point. He cannot fire a magistrate, but he can have their certification revoked.
King himself testified that Hill told him he was being suspended for not issuing the warrant.
“When I said I honestly didn’t believe the victim, Hill pushed back his chair, said we have a problem and went to get HR,” King said.