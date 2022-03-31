Talladega court roundup: Anniston man sentenced to 35 years on two counts of rape

An Anniston man who was convicted of rape in February was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
Robert Gerald Burns Jr., 47, was convicted on one count each of rape in the first degree and rape in the second degree, alleging forcible compulsion and rape of a victim between the ages of 12 and 16.He was acquitted on a second rape in the first-degree count alleging that he had begun raping the victim before her 12th birthday.
The victim in all these cases was the same person, his wife’s niece. The girl became pregnant when she was 15 and gave birth at 16, according to evidence presented at trial. Burns never acknowledged the child as his until a criminal investigation was underway, and DNA proved that he was, in fact, the father. His defense team did not dispute this, and actually stipulated that he was guilty of the second-degree rape charge.
According to Talladega County Assistant District Attonrey Jake Argo, Hollingsworth sentenced Burns to 35 years on the rape in the first degree charge and 20 years on the rape in the second degree charge, with both sentencing running concurrently.
Also in court this month:
—Hollingsworth sentenced Deylon Marque Pearson, 26, to 60 months, suspended, 24 months probation , for distribution of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Jeffrey Lynn Smith, 60, to 24 months, suspended, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and attempting to elude.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Kayla Lee Hawk, 23, to 36 months, suspended, 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree, theft of property in the first degree and theft of property in the third degree.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Danny Whitmire to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession or sale of a short barrelled shotgun.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Claude Marquell Johnson, 30, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for distribution of and possession of controlled substances.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Keaton Roger Calhoun, 45, to 10 years, split, 12 months to serve and suspended, 24 months probation for shooting into an occupied residence or vehicle.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Thomas Gene Vandergrift, 22, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for second degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Joshua David Risher, 30, to 70 months, split, 16 months to serve, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Trenton Ray Hill, 36, to 154 months, suspended, 24 months probation on each of four counts of third degree burglary.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Keuna Kelley, 42, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Samuel Vann Smith, 53, to 15 years, split, 12 months to serve and suspended, 24 months probation for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Phillip Lee Evans, 46, to 60 months in prison for distribution of a controlled substance.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Antonio Deundre Rawls, 35, to 80 months, split, 14 months to serve and suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Michael Lee Jones, 55, to 70 months, split, 14 months to serve and suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Mark Jerome Jernigan Jr., 24, to 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and six days in jail for possession of marijuana in the second degree.
—Hollingsworth sentenced James Gator Sizemore, 35, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Hollingsworth sentenced Stephanie Spurling Waldrup, 53, to 32 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff sentenced Michael Chase Compton, 25, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
—Woodruff sentenced Emmanuel Wayne Edison, 28, to 32 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and carrying a pistol without a permit.
—Woodruff sentenced Brandon Seth Gamble, 33, to 35 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property first degree and burglary third degree.
—Woodruff sentenced Heather Nicole Andes, 31, to 46 months, suspended, 24 months probation for first degree theft.
—Woodruff sentenced Destiny Renae Brown, 26, to 23 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
—Woodruff sentenced Jonathan Carl Tinsley, 37, to 10 years in prison for domestic violence assault in the second degree.
—Hollingsworth accepted a guilty plea from Labronski Fuller, 37, to third-degree burglary.