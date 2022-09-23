 Skip to main content
Talladega County's Veterans Treatment Court honors its first graduate

Veterans Court

Talladega County Veterans Treatment Court honored James Trussell, their first graduate Thursday in Judge Chad Woodruff's courtroom. In the photo Brian Williams congratulates Trussell.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Thursday was a big day for the judicial system in Talladega County, but it was an even bigger day for James Trussell.

Trussell, 34, of Sylacauga became the first person to complete the Veterans Treatment Court in Talladega County, and his accomplishment was honored by Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, who helped get the veteran’s court started in this county, and Brian Williams, who runs it.