Talladega County's Veterans Treatment Court honors its first graduate

Thursday was a big day for the judicial system in Talladega County, but it was an even bigger day for James Trussell.
Trussell, 34, of Sylacauga became the first person to complete the Veterans Treatment Court in Talladega County, and his accomplishment was honored by Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, who helped get the veteran’s court started in this county, and Brian Williams, who runs it.
“This has been a long time coming,” Woodruff said. He explained that programs like this one have been criticized for giving special treatment to those who have served in the military. He disagrees. “People are treated differently,” he said. “I have two children, and I love them both. But I know I need to treat them differently to get their attention. So yes, people are treated differently. But everyone is treated fairly.”
He explained that the program applies to those who honorably served in any branch of the armed forces, who are in need of treatment, and who are charged with a qualifying offense. .”It’s not a hard and fast rule,” Woodruff explained. “They apply, Brian Williams reviews the case, meets with the DA and we all try and agree on if they’re accepted.”
If they are accepted, they will begin a yearlong program that requires employment and frequent drug testing. If they complete the program and graduate, there are one of two options.
“If they were facing prison time, then they will be sentenced to probation after they complete the program,” Woodruff said. “If they were just looking at probation anyway, then the charges against them will be dropped.”
“I believe there has to be a carrot,” he added. “That may not have been the mindset around here in the past. But it’s a new day.”
Trussel, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps,l was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in 2021, at around the same time Woodruff had tapped Williams to work with existing programs in St. Clair and Calhoun counties and with the state.
Trussell and a couple of other Talladega County inmates had been transferred to the St. Clair program, but Trussell had not been there as long as the others.
“The first time I saw him was on a screen on Judge (Will) Hollingsworth’s court room, and my first thought was ‘he’s got tattoos on his face. The face of this program has tattoos on it,” Woodruff said.
The Talladega program got under way in December 2021, and Trussell came back to Talladega from St. Clair. Working with Williams and others, he was able to secure safe, stable housing and to avail himself of benefits through the U.S. Veteran’s Administration that he was not even aware of. He got a job with a construction company in his home town and began reestablishing relationships with his family, even asking the court’s permission to take his children to Six Flags Over Georgia.
As he progressed, he was promoted at his job and earned the respect of his bosses and his co-workers.
And now he gets his clean slate.
“I went through a lot of struggle, but Judge Woodruff and (St. Clair County Circuit Judge Phil) Seay never gave up on me. I met my boss through a friend, and I asked him to give me a chance, I said that’s all I needed. And he did,” Trussell said. “I*t’s simple. What we do has consequences.”
Trussell thanked his wife and his employers before accepting a certificate, and eagle statue and a challenge coin.
Williams, who has a 15-year-history as a parole officer, also thanked Seay and Mark Young as well as a Tiffany Bowley, Donna Oates, Daniel Shepherd and Christal Johnson of the Administrative Office of Courts,. Most of the prosecutions are handled by Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo, and the veterans are defended by attorney Todd Barksdale.
The morning’s keynote speech came from Griffin McCulley, who told of his years long ordeal as a heroin addict and the chain of events that finally lead him to get clean seven years ago. He is currently the founder of Ship Happens, a company valued at $14 million.
He is happily married (to a substance abuse counselor) and is a new foster father.