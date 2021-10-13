Talladega County's Lacey named state's superintendent of the year

Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey has been named Alabama’s 2022 Superintendent of the Year. She was one of nine superintendents nominated for the award last month.
The School Superintendents of Alabama had not issued a formal announcement, but assistant state superintendent and former Talladega City Schools Superintendent Terry Roller announced the win on Twitter, calling Lacey “an awesome educator and an amazing person.”
State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey also posted congratulations on his Twitter and Facebook feeds.
Lacey herself gave credit for her accomplishments to the team she works with in the county system.
“This is really the best reflection of how our system works together,” she said. “It really showcases the work of the board, the support staff, the administrators and the teachers in realizing what is best for our students. The superintendency can be challenging and difficult at times, but when you have the leadership that we do at all levels, it really makes it easier to accomplish our mission and our vision for the children.
"The Talladega County system really does have the best leaders, in the state or in the country.”
The award is given each year by School Superintendents of Alabama and Schnieder Electric, an SSA Diamond Level business partner.
Lacey will be honored at a luncheon Jan. 11, 2022, in Montgomery at SSA’s legislative conference, along with a ring and travel expenses to the AASA National Conference on Education in Nashville in February. Lacey also will receive a bronze medallion and a plaque in Nashville.
The national winner will also be announced at the Nashville conference.