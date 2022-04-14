Talladega County task force arrests four men, seize semi-automatic weapons

The execution of a search warrant at a residence on the 300 block of Burr Avenue resulted in four arrests and the seizure of several guns, according to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson.
Cortravion Gooden, 21; Corvius D. Barclay Jr., 20; Jatorrie Cook, 24; and a 16-year-old juvenile were all arrested for possession of a controlled substance, specifically “Spice,” possession of marijuana in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. The juvenile was also charged with firearm possession.
“Spice” is a synthetic marijuana analogue. The paraphernalia charges stem from the presence of scales, baggies and similar items associated with the drug trade, Roberson said.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Barclay and Cook were also arrested on misdemeanor warrants through the city of Talladega and Childersburg, respectively.
Gooden was also charged with probation violation. According to court records, Gooden pleaded guilty in 2021 to receiving stolen property in the second degree after buying two stolen firearms.
Gooden’s home address listed in the jail log is in Talladega Downs, but Roberson said he had been living in the house on Burr Avenue since one of his relatives moved out following a driveby shooting last summer.
The weapons recovered from the house were described as semi-automatics, but more detailed descriptions were unavailable.
Roberson added that the Talladega Police Department had worked closely with the task force to execute the warrants.
Barclay, Cook and Gooden were all still in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Thursday afternoon. Roberson said the juvenile was being held at the Coosa Valley Youth Detention Center in Anniston.
Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree are class D felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.