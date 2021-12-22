Talladega County Sherriff's Office warns of new scam that falsely tells of missed jury duty

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new variant on an old scam, one that strikes particularly close to home.
“The caller is a male subject identifying himself as Deputy Josh Tubbs with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office,” according to Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore.
The caller “tells the person that they have failed to show for jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest,” he said. “They can resolve this by not breaking contact with him (staying on the phone) and bring $3,000 in gift cards to an address in Oxford. The address turns out to be Lowe’s (because) the caller says they have not had time to set up at the sheriff’s office yet. The number shows up as 256-290-1399.”
Josh Tubbs is the chief deputy of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, but everything else the caller has to say is essentially wrong.
“The sheriff’s office would never call and tell you to bring money (and certainly not gift cards and the like) to another location in order to make a warrant go away,” Kilgore said. “Scammers always become active with these types of schemes during the holiday season and the public is advised to remain vigilant against these crimes.”
Any time you receive a call of this or similar type, always call your local law enforcement agency to verify its authenticity, he added.