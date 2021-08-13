Talladega County Sherriff's Office investigates fights at jail

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is looking into at least four fights at the Metro Jail that have resulted in injuries so far this summer.
To date, no one has been charged, but all four cases are the subject of ongoing investigations, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Two of the cases involved inmates allegedly attacking corrections officers and the other two involved inmates fighting with each other.
The first case was reported June 11 and involved an inmate attacking a corrections officer, Tubbs said.
As of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office had issued a “be on the lookout” and request for public assistance in locating Timothy Allen Smith, the suspect in that case.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigation division at 256-245-5121 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or through the mobile app.
The next incident involved a large brawl that broke out in the day room July 29 and sent two inmates to the hospital.
The next incident was reported Aug. 9 and involved a much smaller fight, involving only three inmates. One of the three, Logan Liner, 19, was injured seriously enough that he had to be taken to Citizens Baptist Medical Center. Tubbs said he believed Liner was either still in the hospital or had only recently been released Thursday afternoon.
The fourth incident, reported Aug. 10, involved a female inmate assaulting a 31-year-old female corrections officer, Tubbs said. Two female inmates had had some trouble between them earlier in the day, and the corrections officer was attempting to move one of them to a different part of the jail. The inmate retreated into her cell, then grabbed the officer, threw her down and kicked her several times before she was stopped and moved by other corrections officers.
In all four cases, the perpetrators would be looking at charges of assault in the second degree, a class C felony punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.