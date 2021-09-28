Talladega County Sherriff's Office investigages carjacking

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged carjacking reported late Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the investigation began Monday morning when deputies responded to a call regarding a suspicious person trying to flag down traffic on Jenifer Road in Munford. By the time deputies arrived, someone had picked the person up and taken him to the Oxford Police Department.
The deputies met with the 55-year-old victim in Oxford, Jones said. The victim is from Albertville, and had agreed to give a ride to the Munford area to two people, only one of whom he knew, but only by an alias.
The victim said the passenger in the back seat, the one he did not know, threatened him with something, possibly a screwdriver, and ordered him to pull over. The victim complied, and the two passengers drove off with his car, a tan 2002 Buick Lasaber.
Jones said deputies believe they have identified one suspect in the case. The vehicle had not been recovered as of Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information on any of these cases should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.