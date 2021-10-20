Talladega County Sherriff's Office asks public to be on the lookout for two felony suspects

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two felony suspects, according to a pair of “Be On the Look Out” notices posted on their Facebook page.
Jonathan Edward Buckhannan and Kevin Lee Mills are both suspects “in several felony investigations involving property crimes that occurred in the Sylacauga area.”
Mills and Buckhannan are both white males.
Buckhannan was last in the Talladega County Metro Jail in September, after being arrested by Sylacauga Police for attempting to elude and criminal trespass. According to the jail, he is 5-foot-9 and weighs 195 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Recent jail records for Mills were not available Wednesday, but according to court documents available online he has several prior convictions in DeKalb and Talladega counties. He is over 6-foot-0 and weighs about 220 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
It was not immediately clear if the two men are wanted in connection with the same crimes or not.
Anyone with any information one or both of these men is asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 256-245-5121, or leave an anonymous tip at www.talladegasheriff.org on the sheriff’s office mobile app.