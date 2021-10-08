Talladega County sherriff's deputies search for stolen $40,000 RV

TALLADEGA — Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the theft of a $40,000 RV near Sylacauga, according to an incident and offense report.
The vehicle, a white 2006 Windsport 36Z, was stolen from the 1300 block of Trammell Motorway in the south end of the county sometime between Sept. 1 and Oct. 2. Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said that the owner does not live in Talladega County and uses the RV occasionally.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.