Talladega County Sherriff Kilgore qualifies to run for third term

Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore has qualified to run for a third full term.
According to an announcement, Kilgore began his career in law enforcement in 1979 and was appointed sheriff in 2013 to complete the term of the late Jerry Studdard. Kilgore had served as chief deputy for many years before being appointed to the top job.
He was elected to full terms in 2014 and 2018.
According to his announcement, “As leader of a department consisting of over 100 deputies, corrections officers and administrative staff, Sheriff Kilgore has brought programs to Talladega County such as Project Life Saver, Yellow Dot, Litter Patrol and a free citizens firearms safety courses. (He) also serves on the board of directors of the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Talladega County Emergency Management Communications District and the Palmer Place Children’s Advocacy Center.”
He lives in Talladega with his wife, Toni. Their daughter, son-in-law and three grandchildren live nearby.
The republican primary will be May 24, followed by a run-off, if necessary, June 21. The general election will be Nov. 8