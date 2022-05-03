Talladega County sheriffs searching for a man about a few property thefts

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an individual who may have information regarding several property thefts in the Sylacauga area.
Christopher Richard Cleveland is described as a 39-year-old white male standing 5-foot-9 and weighing about 145 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair, and extensive tattooing on his chest and arms.
Anyone with information on Cleveland’s whereabouts should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 256-245-5121. An anonymous tip can also be left at www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.