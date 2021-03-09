Talladega County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting near Sylacauga

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an altercation that escalated to a shooting incident Monday evening in the parking lot of Imerys near Sylacauga.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, both the alleged shooter and the man who got shot were Imerys employees. The argument began as a verbal altercation, Tubbs said, but ended when one the employees shot the other one.
The victim was taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga by private vehicle Monday and remained in stable condition Tuesday morning, Tubbs said.
The alleged shooter initially fled the scene, but was later located and questioned by investigators. As of Tuesday morning, Tubbs said, the case remained under investigation and no arrests had been made.