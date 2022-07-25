 Skip to main content
Talladega County Sheriff's Office conducts active shooter training for school personnel

Active shooter training9-bc.jpg

Phillip Epperson played the part of armed intruder in the training exercise for educators at B.B. Comer High School.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted active shooter training exercises for county school personnel at Munford and B.B. Comer high schools, just to make sure that staff will be prepared if the unthinkable should happen.

“We are actually firing blanks inside the buildings,” Deputy (and School Resource Officer) David Hahn said. “We need to desensitize the staff to some degree. Even if they are hearing shots inside, they still have to be able to function to help protect the kids. We need to show them what can happen.”

Active shooter training1-bc.jpg

Deputy Dave Haun explains to Talladega County educators and staff Monday at BB Comer High School what to do when there is an armed intruder.