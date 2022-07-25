Talladega County Sheriff's Office conducts active shooter training for school personnel

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted active shooter training exercises for county school personnel at Munford and B.B. Comer high schools, just to make sure that staff will be prepared if the unthinkable should happen.
“We are actually firing blanks inside the buildings,” Deputy (and School Resource Officer) David Hahn said. “We need to desensitize the staff to some degree. Even if they are hearing shots inside, they still have to be able to function to help protect the kids. We need to show them what can happen.”
The exercise in Munford on Friday drew about 100 county schools employees, with the participation of the Munford Police Department, Munford Volunteer Fire Department, North Star Ambulance and Waldo Volunteer Fire Department. Lincoln Fire Chief Josh Vincent also participated, along with all the county SROs, according to Hahn.
“In a real situation, of course, people would be coming from everywhere. But for this exercise, we’re just using the ones closest to us,” he said.
A roughly equal number of county school employees were expected to show up at Comer on Monday, with Sylacauga Police and Fire and Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department on hand.
Virtually every position within the system was represented, “from administrators to custodians,” Hahn said.
Both sessions began with a “sit-and-learn” session that lasted about 45 minutes, where the staff members were told what to expect in the event of an active shooter situation.
“Then we show them what can happen,” Hahn said.
Some of the teachers were assigned to portray “bad guys,” some portrayed students and others acted as, well, teachers.
“We wanted them to see the chaos that will ensue,” Hahn said. “And it will be chaotic.”
The training is an opportunity for the educators “to see what happens. We go through all the procedures for law enforcement, fire, EMS, to give them the gist. In incidents in the past, especially some of the more recent ones, we’ve seen some failures as far as a lack of training to keep the kids as safe as possible. That’s always the goal, to make sure they are as safe as we can make them.”