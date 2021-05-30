Talladega County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding a missing 92-year-old man

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 92-year-old man who went missing near Sylacauga on Sunday afternoon.
Harvey Vaughn is described as Black man last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt and black dress pants. His approximate height and weight were not available Sunday, but he may be driving a light blue Chevrolet Malibu with the license tag 9179AV4.
Vaughn “may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. He was last seen at 2:20 p.m. Sunday near Old Sylacauga Highway.
Anyone with information on Vaughn’s location should dial 911 or contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556.