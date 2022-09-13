Talladega County Sheriff's Deputies looking for person of interest in vehicle thefts

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies have identified one suspect and are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection with the theft of several motor vehicles.
Deputies have already obtained warrants for theft of property in the first degree and receiving stolen property in the first degree against Richard Lynn Brown, 61, of Talladega. Brown is in the St. Clair County Jail in Asheville, where he is being held on a $12,500 bond for breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. According to jail records, he was arrested in Moody on Saturday.
The person of interest is Karen Neal Hughes, a 69-year-old white woman from Town Creek.
Hughes is described as standing 5-foot-8 and weighing about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Brown and Hughes are described as suspects in the thefts of several vehicles in the county that were later recovered in Munford.
Among the stolen vehicles was a bright red 1966 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck that was reported stolen from behind a business on U.S. 280 near Sylacauga Sept. 7. The theft was captured on video.
Anyone with information on Hughes location should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or through the mobile app.
You may also call Crime Stoppers 24-hour-tip line at 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Make sure to get a Tip ID and password to speak with investigators in case there is a followup question.
Crime Stoppers tips are also anonymous.