 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Talladega County Sheriff's Deputies looking for person of interest in vehicle thefts

Vintage truck

1966 vintage truck that two people are accused of stealing.

 Courtesy photo

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies have identified one suspect and are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection with the theft of several motor vehicles.

Deputies have already obtained warrants for theft of property in the first degree and receiving stolen property in the first degree against Richard Lynn Brown, 61, of Talladega. Brown is in the St. Clair County Jail in Asheville, where he is being held on a $12,500 bond for breaking into and entering a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. According to jail records, he was arrested in Moody on Saturday.