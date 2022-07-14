Talladega County Sheriff announces increased reward in murder case

TALLADEGA — On Thanksgiving Day, 2015, Larry King enjoyed a traditional family celebration. After dinner was over, he hugged his son Ryan and told him he loved him. That was the last time he got to see his son alive.
According to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, on Nov. 30 of that year, Stephen Ryan King and his stepfather, John William Lowe Jr., were both shot on the 2800 block of Oakdale Road in Alpine, where Lowe lived. Lowe’s wife, and King’s mother, was inside the residence and heard a male voice asking for directions, then heard shots fired.
When deputies arrived just after 8 p.m. King was dead and Lowe was seriously injured. He was transported to the emergency room at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, but died the same night.
King left a young son, Christopher Kylan King, as well as his parents, brothers and sisters and numerous other family members. According to his father, he loved fishing, the outdoors and his son.
“He loved people, and he would do anything for you,” the elder King said. “Since the day he was born, I knew he was a tender-hearted child, and he grew up to be a tender-hearted adult. He cared, he loved very deeply.”
Lowe was 51 at the time of his death. He is survived by a son, a daughter, two sisters and four grandchildren.
A reward was offered through the governor’s office at the time for information leading to an arrest and conviction, but to date no one has come forward and no one has ever been charged with the two killings.
Kilgore announced Thursday morning that the total reward for information in the case was now $22,500, with $5,000 each from the governor, his office, the victims’ family and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. An anonymous private citizen has pledged an additional $2,500, the sheriff said.
“Other than taking their lives, anything I could say about the possible motive for this crime would be speculation,” Kilgore said. “But people talk. Someone has talked to the person responsible for this, and there is someone out there who knows what happened. The person who did this needs to pay for what he did.”
Added Larry King: “The not knowing is what haunts us all. We have family get-togethers holidays, birthdays, Christmas, and we all know he’s not going to be there. … We understand that our son, our brother, father is not coming back. But we don’t know why. We don’t know why he is not here.”
The burden has been particularly heavy on Kylan King, Ryan’s son.
“It’s a painful thing for a child,” Larry King said. “But he’s coping, he’s doing well.”
He added “any detail, any piece of information, no matter how small, could help, even if you think it’s just a rumor or gossip. If you know something, please call. That detail that you report could be the key to unraveling the whole thing.”
Kilgore agreed.
“We need the public’s help,” he said. “Someone knows what really happened that night in Alpine. This was a senseless crime, these victims didn’t deserve this and their families don’t deserve this. I hope the reward will encourage someone to come forward…and we can put the person responsible behind bars, where he belongs.”
Information given to either the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers can be given anonymously, Kilgore added.
“We don’t need to know your name, we just need information,” he said.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office 256-761-2141. You can also leave an anonymous tip through the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office website or mobile app, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP, visiting www.215stop.com or by downloading the P3-tipps-app.