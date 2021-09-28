Talladega County schools will close Friday at noon, all day Monday because of NASCAR races

The Talladega County Board of Education met Monday afternoon and took the following actions:
—Heard Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey announce that schools would close at noon on Friday and would remain closed through Monday because of the NASCAR races at the Talladega Superspeedway over the weekend.
—Accepted the retirements of Jo Ann Aldredge, Child Nutrition Program assistant at Lincoln Elementary School and David Jennings in the maintenance department.
—Accepted the resignations of Candace Gibson, special education at Lincoln High School; Machiell Harvell, CNP assistant at Childersburg High School and Mary Nadler, pre-K at Stemley Road Elementary.
—Hired Veronica Blackerby, CNP assistant at Munford High; Brandy Bowen, custodian at Fayetteville; Jeremy Clifton, bus mechanic; Tarez Ellis, custodian at Drew Middle; Kandace Howard, CNP assistant at Munford High; Julia McGlocklin, SOAR classroom assistant at Lincoln High; and Morgan Rouse, special education assistant at Lincoln Elementary.
—Approved leaves of absence for Teresa Cobb, itinerant LPN at Childersburg Elementary; Henry Sasser, bus driver at B.B. Comer and Karen Sudduth, bus driver at Stemley Road.
—Approved the financial statements for August.
—Approved two out of state field trips for FFA students at Childersburg and Lincoln High schools to attend the national convention in Indianapolis for four days in October. This is the first out of state field trip the board has been able to approve in about a year.
—Passed a resolution in honor of National School Lunch Week.
—Elected Mary Herrington the District 6 director for the Alabama Association of School Boards.
—Appointed board members Kathy Landers and Susan Shaw delegates to the AASB annual convention and delegate assembly, with board member Sandra Tuck as an alternate.