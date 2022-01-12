Talladega County Schools switch to virtual learning, will go back to class Tuesday

Talladega County Schools will switch to a virtual learning model Thursday and Friday with plans to resume in person classes next Tuesday, following the Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday holiday Monday.
An announcement on the district’s website cites “staffing issues related to COVID-19.” According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the issues extend not only to teachers but to support staff as well, everything from teacher’s aides to bus drivers.
The problem is compounded by the ongoing lack of available substitute teachers, which has been a problem for most school districts throughout the pandemic. Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee cited a similar problem during a city board meeting Tuesday night.
City schools are already in the virtual model for this week after only half a day of in person classes on Monday.
Sylacauga Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller said her system does not currently have plans to transition to virtual learning this week. She said she believes the proactive stance the system took by going virtual last week has allowed it to avoid staffing issues at this time.
“What really helped us is doing virtual last week,” she said. “We’ve got about 14 (employees) right now COVID positive,”
Eller said these positive cases were not yet putting the schools in a bad position, however.