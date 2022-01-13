Talladega County Schools switch to virtual learning, Sylacauga will be virtual Tuesday

Talladega County Schools switched to a virtual learning model Thursday and today with plans to resume in person classes next Tuesday, following the Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birthday holiday Monday.
An announcement on the district’s website cites “staffing issues related to COVID-19.” According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the issues extend not only to teachers but to support staff as well, everything from teacher’s aides to bus drivers.
The problem is compounded by the ongoing lack of available substitute teachers, which has been a problem for most school districts throughout the pandemic. Talladega City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee cited a similar problem during a city board meeting Tuesday night.
City schools are already in the virtual model for this week after only half a day of in person classes on Monday.
Sylacauga Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller said her system will be going virtual Tuesday only after previously going virtual last week.
The action was taken because of “the rise of positive COVID cases among staff members,” Eller said. “There simply are not enough substitutes to cover all the classes,” echoing Lacey and Lee.
“With Monday already being a federal holiday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we believe that using the following day as an e-learning day will allow sufficient time for recovery," Eller said. "This day will also be used for heightened cleaning and sanitation of buildings and buses.”
She added that “by making this announcement now, families have time to plan and students can leave school on Friday with the materials and devices they will need for e-learning on Tuesday.”
School staff not affected by COVID will still be expected to report to work Tuesday.