Talladega County Schools superintendent explains pending budget figures

Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey and chief financial officer Avery Embry presented the school board with a balanced $114 million budget for the coming fiscal year during a public hearing Thursday afternoon.

The board will host a second public hearing on the budget Monday at 1 p.m. in the central office on South Street before giving the document a final vote.