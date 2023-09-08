Talladega County Schools superintendent explains pending budget figures

Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey and chief financial officer Avery Embry presented the school board with a balanced $114 million budget for the coming fiscal year during a public hearing Thursday afternoon.
The board will host a second public hearing on the budget Monday at 1 p.m. in the central office on South Street before giving the document a final vote.
“It’s a tedious process, and one that can’t be completed overnight,” Lacey said. “It really starts every spring, when we have to start looking at projected enrollments and things like that.”
The largest share of the school system’s funding, just over $53 million, comes from the state, and the overwhelming majority of state funding, just over $49 million, comes through the Foundation Program. Each system’s foundation allotment is based on its average enrollment up to 20 days after Labor Day during the previous school year.
Lacey said the $49 million figure includes a 2 percent raise for all teachers in Alabama that had been mandated by the state legislature last year. The foundation allocation is up from $46.5 million last year due to slightly increased enrollment, she said.
Based on enrollment from last year, the system will actually come just over 6.5 teacher units ahead of last year, with the same number of counselors, librarians and career tech counselors and directors. They will lose half an assistant principal unit at B.B. Comer Memorial High School, but will be able to cover that loss with local funding.
The foundation funding goes toward salary and benefits for teachers and administrators, but state funding also covers school nurses (including raises for LPNs that were also mandated by the legislature) and transportation programs. Total state funding of $53 million this year is also up slightly, from $48.9 million last year.
Federal funding for this year comes to just under $12 million, up from $11.2 million last year. Lacey said the system is eligible for much of this money because every school in the system has been designated a Title I low income school.
The allocation for the Child Nutrition Program is up almost $400,000 over the current year, thanks to the continuation of a program that provides free breakfast and lunch for every student in the system without qualifications or applications.
“Every student eats free,” Lacey said. “And because there is no application right now, a lot more students are participating in that.” She added the schools also offer an a la carte menu that generates some money as well.
What is not covered by state or federal funding comes through local funds generated primarily by property and sales taxes. Local funds for the coming year are projected at $28.5 million, up from $27.2 million last year. Lacey said she was optimistic that continued new residential growth, particularly in Lincoln and Childersburg, would help to maintain the upward trend in local funding.
That local funding also includes a 10-mill match that allows the system to participate in the state foundation program at $10.4 million, and a $522,000 match to receive capital purchase funds for facilities and maintenance.
The largest share of school budget expenses is for instruction, at 45.17 percent, or over $50 million, plus another 17.8 percent for instructional support. Operations and maintenance accounts for another 12.6 percent, transportation for 6.6 percent and general administration 3.2 percent. The board does not currently have any debt service.
The budget also includes the last of the money allocated to fight off the COVID-19 crisis. These funds must be spent by Sept. 30, 2024, or they will have to be returned.
$908,000 is allocated for educational learning loss. There is just over $11 million left in the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) III program, but most of this money is already budgeted for larger projects like heating and air conditioning renovation and playground wellness programs.
There is also $849,000 in state COVID funding for the TEAMS (Teacher Excellence and Accountability for Mathematics and Science) program, which allows qualified teachers an opportunity to work at a higher pay scale while forgoing tenure. Lacey said she is hoping the state will approve a similar program in the future for special education teachers.
There is also about $172,000 in state COVID money left over for summer math camps.