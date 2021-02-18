Talladega County schools plan move to five-day-a-week in-person instruction

The Talladega County School system announced earlier this week that five-day-a-week in-person classes will resume March 15.
“Students currently attending the Beacon Virtual Academy may remain as full-time remote learners or return to school five days per week by completing a BVA Intent Form,” according to a notice posted on the system’s Facebook page.
“Moving forward, social distancing will be practiced as much as possible, but will be more difficult to accomplish with additional students returning to in-person learning. Masks/face coverings will be required for all students age 6 years and older. All sanitation practices will remain to ensure the cleanliness of both our school facilities and school buses”.
COVID-19 data will continue to be monitored carefully, according to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey.
“Please understand that larger class sizes are expected and could result in a higher number of students being identified as close contacts," she said. "School and/or system schedules might have to be altered to accommodate positive COVID-19 cases should this occur. I will notify you as quickly as I possibly can if a change in the schedule is necessary. Information related to COVID-19 will be collected and reviewed daily as the school year is quickly coming to a close. Procedures for extra curricular activities, athletics, and other school sponsored events will remain the same.”