Talladega County school board OKs bid for heat and air work

The Talladega County Board of Education voted 3-0 recently to approve a $6.8 million bid for mechanical upgrades to all of the system’s heating and air conditioning systems. Board members Johnny Ponder and Cathy Landers were absent.

The only contractor that actually submitted a bid on the project was P&M Mechanical of Birmingham, at $6,881,000. 