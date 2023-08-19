Talladega County school board OKs bid for heat and air work

The Talladega County Board of Education voted 3-0 recently to approve a $6.8 million bid for mechanical upgrades to all of the system’s heating and air conditioning systems. Board members Johnny Ponder and Cathy Landers were absent.
The only contractor that actually submitted a bid on the project was P&M Mechanical of Birmingham, at $6,881,000.
According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, the systemwide project was originally budgeted for only $4 million.
“We’re going to be meeting with the contractor and doing some value engineering as well to try and reduce the price of the project,” she said. “We’re not going to be able to do everything that we wanted to do right away, we’re going to be trying to find ways to shave about $2 million off the total price.”
— Accepted the resignations of Jasmine Blizzard, third grade at Stemley Elementary School; Joey Butler, career tech route bus driver at Winterboro; Tamara Hutchinson Chapman, school secretary at Stemley; Alice Goodwin, custodian at Watwood Elementary; Amanda Lumpkin, English teacher at Munford High School; Rachel Sasser Matherson, Child Nutrition Program assistant at Childersburg High School and Tiana Ragland, LPN at Talladega County Central High School;
— Hired Ernest Aldridge, CNP assistant at Lincoln Elementary School; Ashley Duncan, special education teacher at Stemley Elementary; Jasmine Giles, special education clerical assistant at Childersburg Elementary; Abigail Goostree, English teacher at Munford High; Ashton Hall, third grade at Stemley; Roxanne Henderson, pre-K instructional assistant at Sycamore Elementary; Brittany Lewis, special education instructional assistant and bus assistant at Stemley; James Michael Martin, CNP assistant at Lincoln High; Angel Nash, LPN at Lincoln Elementary; Robert Roberson, assistant principal at Childersburg Middle School and Kathleen Skinner, special education instructional assistant at Lincoln High School.
— Transferred Lorenzo Tanga from Winterboro bus driver to Winterboro career tech route bus driver.
— Approved leaves of absence for Holley Burford, kindergarten at Lincoln Elementary; Brittany Fuller, pre-K instructional assistant at B.B. Comer Elementary; Courtney Mizell, third grade at Sycamore; Jeremy Robinson, carpenter in the maintenance department and Alexis Threatt, special education instructional assistant and bus assistant at Munford Elementary.
— Approved TEAMS contracts for Elizabeth Bowers, science at Munford High; Brittani Brown, science at Childersburg Middle; Shae Coley, science at TCCHS; Jocelyn Colley, science at Lincoln High; James Mauldin, math at Lincoln High and Morris Phillips, math at Fayetteville.
— Approved food service agreements between Kim’s Daycare and Blocks and Tots Daycare and B.B. Comer Memorial High School; Talladega Clay Randolph Child Care and Childersburg Elementary and Kingdom Authority Ministries and Sycamore Elementary.
— Announced budget hearings for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. and Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.
— Announced that Alabama Association of School Boards whole board training will be Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.