Talladega County School Board approves tempoary mask mandate

The Talladega County School Board has approved a temporary mask mandate for all students beginning Monday.
During a called board meeting held Friday morning over video conference, the board unanimously approved requiring students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear a mask during the school day. Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey said the order will be in effect for three weeks until Sept. 20, at which time she will review if it should be continued or not.
“If after that time frame, I feel, based on the data, that we need to continue to implement the mask order, the resolution also covers that I have the opportunity and authority to continue that mask order as needed.” she said.
Lacey said the order is to deal with a rise in COVID-19 cases around the county since the beginning of school. She said the district is currently dealing with around 300 active cases, primarily among students.
Lacey said she understands masks are not the most popular item, but they are recommended by the Alabama Department of Public Health. She said while the system’s primary purpose is to provide students with education they must also do that in as healthy and safe of an environment as possible.
In other matters, the board:
—Approved the monthly financial report;
—Approved the resignation of Clifford Medley (custodian at Fayetteville) and Gina Rooney (special education instructional assistant at Lincoln Elementary School);
—Approved leave of absence for Cynthia Wade (child nutrition program assistant at Munford High School);
—Approved a correction to the personnel items from Aug. 23. Jennifer Medley’s effective date was listed as Aug. 24, it has been corrected to Aug. 30.