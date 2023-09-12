 Skip to main content
Talladega County school board approves millions for additions, renovations

More than $7 million is to be spent on additions to schools in Lincoln in the near future, according to a 4-0 vote of the Talladega County Board of Education, which Monday approved a system and capital improvement plan for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.

The system budget is a balanced $114 million overall, with about $53 million coming from the state; $49 million of that figure comes through the state foundation program, which is calculated from the previous year’s enrollment. According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, enrollment was up slightly last year. The foundation program also includes a 2 percent across-the-board pay raise that was mandated by the state legislature.