Talladega County school board approves millions for additions, renovations

More than $7 million is to be spent on additions to schools in Lincoln in the near future, according to a 4-0 vote of the Talladega County Board of Education, which Monday approved a system and capital improvement plan for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
The system budget is a balanced $114 million overall, with about $53 million coming from the state; $49 million of that figure comes through the state foundation program, which is calculated from the previous year’s enrollment. According to Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey, enrollment was up slightly last year. The foundation program also includes a 2 percent across-the-board pay raise that was mandated by the state legislature.
In addition to slightly increased funding, last year’s enrollment bump also resulted in the system earning an extra 6.5 teacher units. The number of units for principals and assistant principals, media specialist and others stayed the same.
Federal funding and local funding, including the required match for the foundation and capital improvement programs, are also up slightly this year.
The largest share of school budget expenses is for instruction, at 45.17 percent, or over $50 million, plus another 17.8 percent for instructional support. Operations and maintenance accounts for another 12.6 percent, transportation for 6.6 percent and general administration 3.2 percent.
The capital improvement plan for 2024 includes 15 different projects using a variety of funding sources, according to the list approved Monday afternoon.
Additions at Lincoln Elementary, Drew Middle and Lincoln High School, at $2.5 million each, are the biggest ticket items on the list, and will be paid for using local funds. Renovations at Fayetteville and B.B. Comer Memorial High School, at $400,000 and $500,000, respectively, will also come from local funds, as will $250,000 in additions and renovations systemwide.
Renovations worth $600,000 at Fayetteville will be paid for with federal funding, as will $600,000 worth of renovations at Stemley Road Elementary School and $4 million in heating/ventilation and air conditioning improvements systemwide.
The other projects marked for this year come from the state Public School Fund, and include renovations at Lincoln High School ($400,000), building replacement at Winterboro ($600,000), additions at Munford High School ($350,000), renovations at A. H. Watwood Elementary ($450,000) and land improvements and information technology systemwide ($800,000 and $150,000, respectively).
The other projects on the list are slated for future years, up through 2028.
— Congratulated the Comer football team, which is currently the top-ranked high school in the state.
—Accepted the resignations of Nebresha Fomby, Child Nutrition Program assistant at Childersburg High; Kimberley Gaither, bus driver at Munford Middle School and Joshua Pondoris, social studies at Fayetteville.
—Hired Brandy Harris, CNP assistant at Munford Middle and Dorothy Johnson, CNP assistant at Lincoln High.
—Approved a leave of absence for Valorie Chambliss, CNP assistant at Comer High.
—Announced that the next board meeting would be Monday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m.
Board member Johnny Ponder was absent.