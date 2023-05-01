Talladega County’s Lions Club chapters busy with fundraisers this spring

All three of the Lions Clubs currently active in Talladega County are putting on fundraisers, with proceeds going toward different projects for each club.
In Talladega, Lions are selling chances for a drawing for two $100 gift cards. The drawing will be held during the club’s regular meeting on May 18 at Tina’s Home Cooking on East Street. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
The proceeds from the ticket sale will benefit the club’s vision program, specifically paying for eye exams and buying glasses for people who cannot afford to do either on their own. The program is supported by Dr. David Pickerell, who provides the exams and the glasses.
Tickets are available from any club member.
The Sylacauga Lions Club is selling chances for a 50/50 drawing to be held May 1 at Pizza and Pints in Sylacauga, also starting at 6 p.m. The drawing will also be livestreamed on the Sylacauga Lions Club’s Facebook page.
The funds raised in this case will go to buy single-use supplies and activity books for children undergoing chemotherapy Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. Tickets are available from club members or through the Facebook page.
The newest club in the area, the Talladega Samaritan Lions, is based at the Alabama Industries for the Blind. Its fundraiser will be May 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Alabama School for the Deaf auditorium. There will be a baked good auction and a performance by the Alabama School for the Blind Band, followed by light refreshments and a meet-and-greet.
Tickets for the concert only are $10, or for the whole event for $20. Proceeds from this event will go toward helping to pay for club members to attend the Lions Club International Convention in Boston later this year.