Talladega County’s Lions Club chapters busy with fundraisers this spring

All three of the Lions Clubs currently active in Talladega County are putting on fundraisers, with proceeds going toward different projects for each club.

In Talladega, Lions are selling chances for a drawing for two $100 gift cards. The drawing will be held during the club’s regular meeting on May 18 at Tina’s Home Cooking on East Street. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.