Talladega county road report shows no road spending

The Talladega County Commission accepted the fiscal 2022 County Rebuild Alabama Annual Report from the highway department during its regular meeting earlier this week.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, approval of the report is routine, and is required by the state every year at around this time of year.
“The way it works,” she explained, “is the county engineer submits a plan for the commission to approve every August. Then in January, he submits a report on the status of all those projects.” This year’s report is unusual, however, in that it shows no expenditures whatsoever.
The report lists a total of 10 projects covering just over 36 miles of road estimated at just under $3 million. Four of those projects, McElderry Road, Cedars Road, Twin Churches Road and Cheaha Road, were delayed until next year due to “contaminated aggregate stock.”
Lyle explained that this was actually an issue with the contractor.
Contractor Charles Watts went to the quarry, picked up the rocks for the paving projects and initially stored them on property owned by the county board of education in Munford. It became apparent at one point that the rocks were “contaminated,” probably with too much dirt.
When school was about to start, the school board asked that the rocks be removed; Watts “gifted” the rocks to the county, who ended up moving them to a different storage site. While they are not suitable for use in the current paving projects, Lyle said they might be usable for gravel roads or similar projects.
County engineer Shannon Robbins said the contractor is currently in the process of working out a new arrangement with the quarry, and said he hoped that work on these projects could begin in early spring. These projects total about 14 miles.
In order to be usable for these projects, the rocks would have to be “washed” at the quarry. “If there’s too much dirt, there will be a problem with the rock sticking properly to the asphalt, and you will get all kinds of problems with cracked windshields and things like that,” he explained.
Two others, Jackson Trace Road and Curry Station Road, were delayed until this year due to “subsequent scheduling issues, material availability and seasonal limitations.”
All of these projects involve scrub sealing and traffic striping, according to the report.
Notices to proceed are also expected this month for Mudd Street and McIntosh Road. These two projects involve patching and leveling as needed, according to the report.
The last project, a bridge replacement on Berney Station Road, is still in the design phase
Passed in 2019, the Rebuild Alabama Act requires the state Department of Transportation to set aside $10 million from new gas tax revenue for road and bridge projects throughout the state.
In other business, the commission:
Approved the annual Emergency Management Agency performance grant for $38,695.
Approved a conference request for an employee in the Revenue Office.
Approved an off premises beer and wine license for a business on Renfroe Road.
Announced its next meeting will be Jan. 23.