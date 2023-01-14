 Skip to main content
Talladega county road report shows no road spending

The Talladega County Commission accepted the fiscal 2022 County Rebuild Alabama Annual Report from the highway department during its regular meeting earlier this week.

According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, approval of the report is routine, and is required by the state every year at around this time of year.