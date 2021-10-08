Talladega County Road Department is missing a backhoe, and if you know anything, call the police

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a backhoe belonging to the Talladega County Road Department from a site on Zellwood Circle near Old Collins Ferry Road.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the yellow 2016 Caterpillar backhoe was last seen Sept. 29. When a county employee went to move it Oct. 4, it was gone, Tubbs said.
As of Thursday afternoon, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case.
The piece of equipment is valued at $107,000, according to the incident report on the theft.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers
can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.