Talladega County revenue commissioner encourages online payment of property taxes, other fees

As taxes start to come due at the end of the year, Talladega County Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington wanted to remind customers that they have options.
“Don’t get me wrong, we love seeing the public here,” Pennington said.
But with COVID still a threat, many people would probably prefer to limit personal interactions for the time being. And they have options.
“Last Thursday,” she said, “we sent out 100,000 notices by mail about property taxes, business licenses and tag renewals for the months of October and November,” Pennington said. “We also sent out exemption card renewals for homeowners 65 and up.”
Most of these items can be taken care of online.
“You can pay your taxes online with a credit or debit card, and you can do a license renewal online, but if you will still have to come by in person for a car title,” she said. “You can do a business license renewal by mail, but for a new business license you will have to come in.”
Homeowners who are older than 65 can apply for partial or even full property tax exemptions, but only if they apply first.
“Call us before Dec. 31, and we’ll tell you everything you need,” she said. “We want every taxpayer to get all of the advantages that they qualify for.”
Drivers licenses can also be renewed at the revenue offices in Talladega, Sylacauga and Childersburg, but if you need to get a new license with the Star Endorsement (which will be necessary for domestic flights starting in October 2023), you will have to make an appointment with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at www.alea.gov.
“We really do want people to be able to come in, but right now these are the times we live in,” she said. A dozen employees, including Pennington herself, have actually had COVID (“I recovered, I’m very blessed,” she said), but the office did have to close for a while for lack of personnel.
The walk-up window is not available in Talladega right now, but there is a drive-through in Sylacauga available if there is enough staff.
If you have questions regarding what can be done remotely and what has to be done in person, or any other issue regarding taxes or licenses, please call 256-761-2123 for property questions or 256-362-1460 for tag or license questions.
Mail should be sent to PO Box 1119. Talladega, AL 35161.