Talladega County Retired Educators Association is honored for volunteer work

TALLADEGA — The Talladega County Retired Educators Association received an award for the work and volunteer hours the chapter members contributed in 2021 to Talladega County and its students and citizens through community service projects and hours.
The award was the AERA Community Service Award Category 2 plaque and a facsimile check for four straight years of outstanding community service to Talladega County. The Talladega County Retired Educators have won the Unit of Excellence Leadership certificate, too.
In a news release, TCREA president Nancy Lehe said that "just because a person is retired there are many ways to contribute to helping improve the quality of living, showing leadership, working with those in need and student that need tutoring in certain academic areas or just giving a smile and kind word to someone."
She added that the organization is "here for you."
"Many of us are in leadership positions, management, technology, health occupation, parents, housewives and other jobs; don’t forget to thank that teacher/educator that helped you along life’s way," he added.