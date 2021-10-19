Talladega County Republican Party will host membership drive Saturday in Sylacauga

DEGAGOP, the Talladega County Republican Party, will host a membership drive at Blue Bell Park in Sylacauga from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 30.
If you are a registered voter in Talladega County, over the age of 18 and are interested in joining, feel free to come by, board chair Sondra Epperson said.
New members will have to complete a membership application, be sponsored by an active member in good standing, receive a majority vote of the executive committee and pay annual membership dues.
Dues are $35, payable by cash or check.
Applications also may be sent to One South Broadway Avenue, P.O. Box 2186, Sylacauga, AL 35150.