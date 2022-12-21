Talladega County Red Cross chapter seeks volunteers

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers in Talladega County.
According to Volunteer Recruitment Lead Ervin Norman, volunteers are needed in disaster services, biomedical services and fleet and facilities operations.
Positions in disaster services include disaster action team member, shelter worker and health services volunteer. Licensure is required for the last category.
Under operations, volunteer opportunities are available in fleet and facilities, including scheduling, utilization and maintenance and documentation of fleet vehicles and assisting in facility needs.
Under biomedical services, volunteers are needed as blood donor ambassadors and transportation specialists.
“Volunteering helps counteract the effects of stress, anger and anxiety, can make you happy and provide a sense of purpose” and allow you to “meet new people and develop lasting friendships and learn new skills to help advance your career,” Norman said. It also “helps improve your self esteem and build your resume.”