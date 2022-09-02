Talladega County NAACP taps Judge Ricky McKinney as Freedom Fund Banquet speaker

The Talladega County NAACP will hold its annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Talladega Regional Family Life Center, according to NAACP President Rev. Hugh Morris.
According to a news release, this banquet not only enables the organization to better serve the community, but also allows them to reach out to young people in this county. Contributions will continue to help area high school seniors.
The guest speaker will be Judge Ricky McKinney, pastor of Weeping Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa. McKinney gave his life to Christ at an early age and was baptized at the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church in Talladega. Upon moving to Tuscaloosa, he united with Weeping Mary Missionary Baptist church. McKinney was ordained as a deacon at Weeping Mary in 1994.
McKinney accepted the call to the ministry in January 1998. He served as associate minister at The Greater Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in Talladega until January 1999. He served as pastor of The First Missionary Baptist Church in Munford from 1999 until Feb. 5, 2012. On Feb. 5, 2012, McKinney became the pastor of The Weeping Mary Missionary Baptist Church.
He has been married to his wife, Nannette, for 38 years and they have three children Micah, Tiffaney and Joshua.
McKinney has practiced law since 1986, trying numerous jury trials to verdict and hundreds of bench trials. His legal career began in 1986 as an assistant city attorney in Tuscaloosa. He later became a trial attorney with the Tuscaloosa County Public Defender’s Office for five years. McKinney served as a legislative assistant to the Alabama lieutenant governor for two years, after which he maintained a general trial practice with Watson, Harrison and DeGraffenreid, LLC from 1992-1996. In 1996, he became a partner with Burr & Forman, LLP in Birmingham, practicing in the firm’s litigation section. In 2010, Rev. McKinney, along with Jim Fleenor and Wilson Green, co-founded Fleenor, Green & McKinney, LLP. In October 2011, Governor Robert Bentley appointed McKinney as director of Indigent Defense Services for Alabama. On Jan. 5, 2015, McKinney was sworn in as municipal court judge for the city of Tuscaloosa where he serves. McKinney received a Bachelor of Arts in history from Talladega College in 1980 and a Master of Public Policy and administration from Mississippi State University in 1983, where he was a Robert F. Kennedy scholar. In 1986, he received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Alabama School of Law. He is a member of the Alabama Bar (1986), the Mississippi Bar (2004), the Tennessee Bar (2004), and the Texas Bar (2004), and a Charter Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America.
Tickets are $50 a ticket and $400 for a table of eight. The NAACP asks for help in doing better than last year. You also can purchase an ad for the souvenir booklet. For more information, call Peggy Garner ay 256-362-6372, Virginia Bell at 256-375-0218, LaTanga Morris at 256-223-1207 or Morris at 256-493-0525. Join the Talladega County NAACP.