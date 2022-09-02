 Skip to main content
Talladega County NAACP taps Judge Ricky McKinney as Freedom Fund Banquet speaker

Ricky McKinney

Judge Ricky McKinney serves as pastor of Weeping Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa

 Courtesy photo

The Talladega County NAACP will hold its annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. at the Talladega Regional Family Life Center, according to NAACP President Rev. Hugh Morris.

According to a news release, this banquet not only enables the organization to better serve the community, but also allows them to reach out to young people in this county. Contributions will continue to help area high school seniors.