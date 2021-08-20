Talladega County NAACP awards five scholarships to local high school seniors

The Talladega County NAACP recently awarded five scholarships to local high school seniors. Brooklyn Moss of Talladega High School was awarded $1,500, thanks to a donation from the Talladega City Council.
Doniqua Curry from Talladega County Central High School, Amari Ashley from Winterboro High, Bronical Jones from Winterboro High, and Jamarion Seals from B.B. Comer were each awarded $500.
This year’s awards were somewhat pared back from previous years, both because fundraising was much more difficult and because fewer schools responded with nominations. Out of 11 high schools in the county, only seven responded.
Once they are enrolled in their school of choice and send us proof, then their checks will be mailed into their accounts, according to a news release naming this year’s award recipients.
According to the release, special recognition goes to Rev. Latanga Morris, Josephine McKinney, Clair St. Preux, Mia Thomas, Dr. Adia Winfrey, Maxine Beck, and Martha Jordan. The release said that without these people there would not have been such a dynamic program.
The release asked citizens to join the Talladega County NAACP. Membership is $30 annually. Included is an annual subscription to The Crisis magazine. Contact Josephine McKinney at 256-315-3314 or Rev. Hugh Morris at 256-493-0525.