Talladega County litter group took part in 13 cleanups from January to March

The Talladega County affiliate of Keep Alabama Beautiful presented their first quarterly report to the county commission Monday night. While the numbers are impressive, they also show that there is still a way to go.
According to Sondra Epperson, there were 13 area or neighborhood cleanups from January to March.
The list began with the Lay Lake Area Community Cleanup in Fayetteville, in which 27 volunteers collected 40 bags of trash weighing about 25 pounds each in a period of about four hours.
Paul Stepp and Randy Clark lead the Heritage South Credit Union Area Cleanup which saw a dozen volunteers fanning out from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in near Sylacauga, down both sides of the railroad tracks and in front of B.B. Comer Memorial High School. This effort netted 36 bags of litter. Counting the trash that Clark also picked up at Pinecrest and at Veterans Memorial Park, the total haul was 900 pounds.
Heritage South also sponsored two cleanups in Sylacauga proper, where 11 volunteer collected 15 bags of litter weighing 225 pounds.
Clark also led three other cleanups in Sylacauga where volunteers (including one youth) collected a dozen bags weighing 156 pounds total.
On seven Sundays this quarter, Jamie Cooper has been working at a single dump site on Shirtee Creek near Sylacauga, where she has managed to collect 1,575 pounds of litter, 100 pounds of broken glass, four tires and a mattress. So far.
In addition, the city of Talladega also hosted an e-recycling day for virtually all types of electronic products, although exact numbers were not available Monday, Epperson said.
The group has also hosted educational events throughout the county and will be continuing their efforts into the second quarter of 2022.