Talladega County jury rules in favor of Talladega College in lawsuit filed by two ex-employees

A Talladega County jury found that former Talladega College President Dr. Billy Hawkins and the college itself did not defame or invade the privacy of two former employees in an incident involving a municipal election a decade ago.
The verdict in favor of defendant Hawkins and the college itself came after a three day trial.
In 2001, then Talladega College Vice President Jacqueline Paddio ran for Talladega City Council, Ward 1, against incumbent Horace Patterson. Paddio ultimately lost that race.
Less than a week before the election, Hawkins accused Patterson of sending campaign literature to the home addresses of college students, allegedly using information obtained through the registrar's office. Hawkins told The Daily Home that the labels on the campaign literature had been traced to the printer in the registrars office, and that two employees (ultimately the two plaintiffs in this case) had been sent home pending an investigation. The two employees were subsequently fired.
The investigation determined that the printer in question was shared by at least three offices on campus, including the office of alumni affairs, which routinely (and legally) sends out information regarding current and former students. At the time, the office of alumni affairs was being run by Seddrick Hill, who is the current Talladega city manager. Hill, who was promoted after the two employees in the registrar's office were fired, testified in the case Tuesday.
In the information Patterson sent to the students, he alleged that Hawkins and Paddio were trying to close West Battle Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, which Hawkins denied at the time. Most of MLK was closed, at Hawkins’ request, several years later, however.
The primary thrust of Hawkins’ defense was that the statements he made to the Daily Home were essentially true, that the mailing labels had been traced to a particular computer and that two employees (the only two employees) in the registrar's office had been sent home pending an investigation. Both statements are factually accurate, which is always the first line of defense in any case involving defamation or libel.