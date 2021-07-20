Talladega County faces four car thefts in past several days

Law enforcement in Talladega County responded to four different reports of auto theft in the last several days, with no apparent relation between the incidents.
According to Det. Jeremy Faulkner of the Talladega Police Department, police got involved in a chase with the first stolen vehicle before it had been reported stolen.
The 2014 Chevrolet Malibu was reported stolen from a residence on Avenue K Friday afternoon, but Faulkner said a patrol vehicle had tried to stop the same vehicle earlier in the day for not having a license tag. The driver fled up Battle Street and on to Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard, where the vehicle hit a house near the intersection of Park Circle. The driver got out and fled on foot, Faulkner said. No description of the driver was available Monday.
The second case in Talladega involved a gray 2007 Dodge Caliber which got a flat tire on Alabama 21 South either late July 10 or early July 11. The owner left the vehicle on the side of the road overnight, and when he returned, it was gone. Faulkner said the vehicle was not reported stolen until July 16, and was still missing Monday.
Faulkner said the third incident would be more accurately described as unauthorized use, and said the victim had already said he did not wish the case to be prosecuted. The victim and the suspect arrived at the police station together in the allegedly stolen car the day after it was reported stolen.
The fourth incident was in Lincoln.
Lincoln Police Captain Zack Tutten said a black 2013 Audi A4 Premium Plus was taken from the 3200 block of Joe Lee Road sometime between July 16 and July 18. He said the owner of the vehicle left his home for a vacation on Friday and returned home on Sunday to find the car had been stolen.
The department is asking that anyone with information about the vehicle please call Talladega County Central Communications at (256) 761-1556 or Investigator Demarco Willis at (205) 763-4070.
Anyone with information on the Talladega incidents should call the Talladega Police Investigation Division at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.