Talladega County EMA announces warming stations

As the temperatures plummet to record lows in the next few days, the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency has announced at least three warming stations will be open in various parts of the county.
“The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a hard freeze warning from Dec. 23 [Friday] at midnight to Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.,” according to Deputy EMA Dircector LeighAnn Butler. “With sub-freezing temperatures predicted, warming stations will be open” in Munford, Childersburg and Sylacauga.
Though daytime temperatures Thursday and Thursday evening will be seasonably pleasant, the late-night temperature is expected to fall below 20 degrees by daybreak Friday morning.
The Childersburg Rescue Squad building, located on 6th Avenue Southwest, will be open from 5 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Sunday.
The Munford Community Center will be open at 65 Mitchell Street from 5 p.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Monday and First Baptist Church in Sylacauga will be open from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m.
The church is located on Broadway Avenue, but the entrance to the warming station faces Fort Williams.
For more information, please contact the Talladega County EMA at 256-761-2125.