 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Talladega County EMA announces warming stations

As the temperatures plummet to record lows in the next few days, the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency has announced at least three warming stations will be open in various parts of the county.

“The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a hard freeze warning from Dec. 23 [Friday] at midnight to Dec. 25 at 9 a.m.,” according to Deputy EMA Dircector LeighAnn Butler. “With sub-freezing temperatures predicted, warming stations will be open” in Munford, Childersburg and Sylacauga.