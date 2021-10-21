Talladega County district attorney joins Republican party

Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens has switched parties.
County GOP Chair Sondra Epperson confirmed that Giddens was welcomed into the party's general membership Oct. 7. All of the officials who are elected countywide are now Republicans. Coroner Shaddix Murphy announced his party switch earlier this month.
Giddens is a native of Talladega County, graduating from Jacksonville State University in 1983 and Birmingham School of Law in 1985. He was admitted to the bar the following spring and had a private practice until winning the election for district attorney in 1988. He was sworn in in January 1999 and has been DA ever since.
He and his wife Jill have been married for 24 years. He is a member of Salem Presbyterian Church in Alpine.
Giddens is a member of the Alabama District Attorneys Association and has served on the executive committee, as secretary-treasurer, vice president and president. In June of 2021, Steve Giddens was named District Attorney of the Year for the State of Alabama.
Epperson also said that the Talladega GOP has a full cabinet now, following the election of Jayne McGee vice chair, Cindy Pennington treasurer, Andy Cowan secretary and Jon Hall parliamentarian. The party also has a Facebook page and is expected to debut a new website next month, Epperson said.