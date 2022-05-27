Talladega County DHR searches for more families will to serve as foster parents

May is Foster Parent Appreciation Month, and the staff of the Talladega County Department of Human Resources expressed gratitude to those families that have stepped up. The department is asking that more may find it in their hearts to do the same.
According to the state website, there are about 6,000 children in foster care in Alabama, placed in about 2,300 homes. Some are there for only a few days, some significantly longer, until they can be reunited with their biological families or adopted. The average stay in foster care in Alabama is 618 days.
“Talladega County currently has 39 foster homes across the county,” Talladega/Clay County DHR Director Nicole Parker said. “These families volunteer to take care of children thare not their own, often without any warning when the needs arise. Foster families go through intensive training and have to maintain their home by minimum standards to serve children aged zero to 21 that may be in the custody of the state of Alabama.”
She added, “A big shoutout to the foster families of Talladega County. We appreciate you. (But) Talladega County is always in need of new foster families, because there are just never enough.”
In addition to a general expression of gratitude, Talladega County DHR also presented the Foster Parent of the Year Award to Sylvia Benson of Sylacauga.
Parker also cited a partnership with 1:27 Kids, a service ministry based out of Ridgeview Baptist Church in Talladega. In addition to prayer and encouragement, 1:27 Kids is also helping to provide gently used clothing to foster parents in the area.
New classes in Trauma Informed Parenting for Safety will be forming in Talladega and Sylacauga in September.
For more information or to sign up, contact the Talladega County Department of Human Resources at 256-761-6601.